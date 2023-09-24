Ministry implements rigorous review process for business to deter Thai nominee deals

Nominee arrangements see Thai partners holding shares on behalf of foreigners, often to bypass the requirement of foreign business licences stipulated in the 1999 Foreign Business Act.

To prevent nominee arrangements, the department has introduced a more thorough review process during business registration. This entails assessing financial documents issued by banks to certify or demonstrate the financial capacity of Thai shareholders or nominees partnering with foreigners. The aim is to ensure that Thai individuals have the financial capability to invest independently.

Meanwhile, Jitakorn Wongkhatekorn, the Department of Business Development’s deputy director-general, recently revealed details on investigations conducted this year. A total of 439 businesses over three targeted categories – tourism, real estate and hotel/resort – have been examined. The businesses were based in nine provinces, namely Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Surat Thani, Chonburi, Rayong, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi and Bangkok.

The department collaborated with partner agencies such as the Department of Tourism, Department of Special Investigation (DSI), Tourist Police and the Immigration Bureau to conduct the investigation.

Initial findings show potential nominee regulation violations in Chiang Mai and Chonburi in 269 companies. Of them, 60 were real-estate firms, six related to tourism, four hotels/resorts and 184 other businesses such as wholesale/retail, transportation and agriculture, among others. Ongoing analysis seeks to determine the investment value and other relevant data.