Sansiri targets THB3.5-bn sales of luxury condos at three-day event

The aim is to increase condo sales in the fourth quarter of this year while introducing the new potential project, "Via ARI”. It is the group's latest luxury condominium in Ari, in Bangkok downtown, set to open in December 2026.

The move came in time as the country's economy gradually recovers along with the return of foreign tourists, indicating growing demand for condominiums in prime location nationwide.

Ongart Suwannakul, the company's assistant executive vice president, High-rise Project Development, said that the luxury condominium market was slightly affected by the pandemic in both the residence and investment markets.

The demand for condominiums has never dwindled, but sales have been halted due to the economic slowdown. However, as there are signs of growth, he believes that the pre-sales of condominium projects will eagerly resume.

Besides, the positive outlook has been supported by the government's free-visa scheme for Chinese tourists, which has increased the demand for long stays, he said. Purchasing a condominium would be a preferable option because they have a permanent place to stay on their vacation while getting a rental yield in the long term, he said.

"Our new condominium project in Ari will definitely be sold out soon," said the developer.

According to a Sansiri survey, condominium projects within 4 kilometres of BTS Ari are in short supply, with less than 35% remaining. As a result, resale prices have shot up by more than 50%, with a rental yield of 5-6% per year and occupancy rate of 80-90%.

He pointed out that the findings validate the value of investing in Sansiri high-rise projects.