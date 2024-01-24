Demand for luxury offices remains high, says Raimon Land CEO

He made the remarks at the official opening of One City Centre (OCC), Thailand's tallest Grade A+ luxury office building, on Wednesday.

He explained that work-from-home trends following the Covid-19 pandemic may have an impact on demand for offices and co-working space. However, this trend has no impact on the demand for luxury offices.

Aside from the price and prime location, Korn said that luxury offices provided more than just working space. It collaborated with shops, stores, restaurants, and green space to improve white-collar workers' quality of life.

Grade-A buildings capable of providing green and clean efficiency technology to meet the sustainability needs of businesses will be in high demand, and OCC is solid evidence, he said.

Since its soft launch in June 2023, this luxury office building has already reached 70% occupancy, with foreign companies accounting for 60% of the tenants.