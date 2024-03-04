Wealthy Myanmar citizens buy Thai property to seek refuge from civil war

Wichai Wiratkapan, the ombudsman of the Government Housing Bank and caretaker of the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC), said there has been a significant surge in properties purchased by Myanmar nationals.

Thailand often serves as a transitional point for many Myanmar citizens before they seek residency in a third country. The kingdom’s real-estate market also offers sound investment opportunities.

According to Wichai, most Myanmar nationals lean towards larger, upscale properties, particularly flats sized 50 square metres and above.

“It’s evident that Myanmar citizens have increasingly been buying real estate in Thailand, especially condominiums, over the past two years,” he said. “In 2021, Myanmar did not rank among the top 10 countries buying real estate in Thailand. This change reflects the instability in Myanmar, which is also harming its economy.”