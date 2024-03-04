Phuket real estate boom sparks money laundering suspicions

Over the past couple of years, real estate prices in Phuket have risen by 15-20%, coinciding with the growing trend of demand from foreign nationals.

Maetapong Upatising, president of Phuket’s Real Estate Association, attributes this surge to several factors. For instance, he said, after the Russian-Ukraine war began, Phuket has seen an influx of affluent Russians opting to invest in villas and condominiums. Also, he said, Phuket’s many amenities, including international schools, good transport infrastructure, a deep-sea port for yachts and a golf course, are attracting wealthy foreigners.

This demand, he said, has been met by local developers and major players, which in turn has resulted in escalating land prices across the island.