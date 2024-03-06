Government to undertake study on reforming land and building tax

Paopoom Rojanasakul, secretary to the finance minister, unveiled the plan during his speech to kick off a seminar on the property market, titled “Property Market Key Index of 2024 Economy”.

Paopoom said the reform was aimed at reducing the impact on people when the country’s economy was still in crisis.

The restructuring of the tax would be for both improving efficiency in collection of land and building tax and finding appropriate tax rates, Paopoom said.

“Land tax collection must be reformed to have more efficiency in rates, appropriateness and range of enforcement,” Paopoom said.