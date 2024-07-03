Condo association warns of crisis in property sector

The Thai property sector will face challenges in meeting sales targets this year due to a decline in demand and purchasing power, Thai Condominium Association president Prasert Taedullayasatit said on Tuesday.

He referred to the Asian financial crisis in 1997 and its impact on property prices as financial institutions and asset management companies turned to offering non-performing assets at cheaper rates than the original sale prices. “The reason behind the decline in property prices during the Tom Yum Kung crisis was a weakening baht that triggered an increase in the debt burden among business entrepreneurs and banks,” he said.