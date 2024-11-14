Thai hotels wary of foreign competition in peak tourist season

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotel Association (THA), noted that the ongoing confidence index survey revealed regional disparities in concerns, with hotels in central and northern Thailand feeling the strain most acutely.

According to a survey conducted by the THA and the Bank of Thailand, around 50% of hoteliers expressed worry about the potential negative impact of foreign investment on the industry.

Chinese businesses, in particular, are seen as a significant threat, especially for budget hotels. Meanwhile, higher-end establishments are concerned about the broader implications for Thailand's tourism image.

The survey also revealed that hoteliers are anticipating a similar number of Thai tourists in the fourth quarter compared to previous quarters, with a slight uptick expected in the under 3-star segment.

Occupancy rates and regional trends

Overall, hotel occupancy rates are projected to reach 68% in November 2024, a significant improvement from the previous month. The southern region continues to lead with the highest average occupancy rate at 66.9%, followed by the central region at 63.2%.

Foreign tourists, primarily from Asia, the Middle East, China, and Western Europe, are driving the recovery, with a majority of them opting for 4-star and above accommodations.

Labour shortage remains a persistent challenge, particularly for higher-end hotels. While this issue is primarily impacting service quality, it has not yet hindered the industry's ability to accommodate guests, the survey revealed.