British Developer The Zero Charts a Greener Course for Phuket's Booming Property Market

The development will also hold the distinction of being Phuket's first single-use plastic-free condominium — a claim that speaks directly to an increasingly environmentally aware international buyer base.

For investors, the numbers are compelling. Prices start from 4.6 million baht, with a projected annual return on investment of approximately 11 per cent and capital growth potential of up to 25 per cent.

The developer is offering a guaranteed 10 per cent ROI for three years — a commitment Bygraves said is underpinned by thorough market research in one of the island's most established rental catchments.

The Bang Tao area has already witnessed 25 per cent capital growth, and Bygraves drew a parallel between Phuket's current trajectory and the early development of Dubai — a city that has delivered extraordinary long-term returns to those who invested early.

Completion of The Zero Bang Tao is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

Silhouette by The Zero: An Eco-Smart Retreat at Nai Yang

The second project, Silhouette by The Zero Phuket, occupies an altogether different setting: 350 metres from the beach in Nai Yang, nestled between the protected forests of Sirinat National Park and the gentle waves of the Andaman Sea.

This low-density development of 150 residences across two buildings is designed to blur the boundary between indoor and outdoor living, offering units from studios to two-bedroom penthouses alongside an extensive suite of amenities.

Those amenities reflect the diverse expectations of the modern international resident: a rooftop pool and bar, a spa, a golf simulator, padel and pickleball courts, a children's club, and co-working spaces sit alongside hotel-style services and management.

The project is also notably pet-friendly — a detail that may seem minor but speaks to the lifestyle-centric ethos that The Zero has embedded throughout.



Prices begin at 4.4 million baht, with the same projected ROI and capital growth figures as its Bang Tao sibling. Silhouette by The Zero Phuket is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2028.

A Market Firing on All Cylinders

The structural backdrop for these launches could scarcely be more favourable. Colliers Thailand reports that the Phuket condominium market saw 23 new projects totalling 8,372 units launch in 2025 alone, with a combined value exceeding 47 billion baht.

The Bang Tao, Cherng Talay, and Laguna areas — where The Zero Bang Tao is located — consistently attract the highest levels of investor interest on the island.

Rental yields in prime Phuket locations are running at between 7 and 11 per cent per annum, a figure that stands in striking contrast to Bangkok's softening market.

The tenant base is diverse and resilient: long-stay visitors from Europe and Russia, digital nomads drawn by the island's connectivity and lifestyle, and a growing cohort of international retirees seeking high-quality healthcare at competitive cost.

The proximity of Bumrungrad Hospital and UWC Thailand to The Zero's projects has, according to Bygraves, already generated notable interest from the Bangkok market.

Infrastructure investment is further underpinning the bull case. Phuket International Airport is currently undergoing a Phase 2 expansion that will lift capacity to 18 million passengers per year, and Virgin Atlantic's new direct service from London has shortened the psychological as well as the physical distance between the island and its largest source of high-net-worth buyers.



Technology, Transparency, and Social Commitment

Investors in both projects will have access to a dedicated owner management application, through which they can monitor their investment performance and ROI in real time, manage their own bookings, and access unit manuals.

In a market where transparency has not always been a hallmark of developer-investor relations, this tool represents a meaningful differentiator.

The company has also signalled its long-term commitment to Thailand through its support of the Asia Center Foundation, an organisation dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged children across the country.

For investors who weigh social impact alongside financial return, this dimension of The Zero's proposition adds a further layer of appeal.

Bygraves, who brings four decades of experience in the British security and construction industries — including founding MR Security in 1983 and a career working alongside major developers such as Ballymore and Lend Lease — has made clear that Phuket will remain the exclusive focus of The Zero's strategy for the foreseeable future.

Expansion to other Thai provinces is not on the agenda; the ambition, rather, is to build a cohesive, recognisable brand on an island whose global profile continues to rise.

In a market where sustainable credentials are increasingly demanded by buyers rather than merely offered by developers, and where Phuket's fundamentals — climate, infrastructure, rental demand, and capital appreciation — remain among the strongest in the region, The Zero's twin Phuket launches arrive at precisely the right moment.

For real estate professionals and investors seeking a credible, award-winning entry point into one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic markets, the company's briefing on Wednesday will have made for compelling listening.

