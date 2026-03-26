British Developer The Zero Charts a Greener Course for Phuket's Booming Property Market

London-founded developer unveils two eco-smart residences in Phuket as the Thai island cements its status as Southeast Asia's most coveted investment destination.
In a media briefing held on Wednesday, Anthony Bygraves MSyI, chief executive of the London-founded sustainable property developer The Zero, set out an ambitious vision for the future of eco-conscious living on Thailand's most celebrated island.
Addressing a small gathering of journalists in Phuket, Bygraves outlined plans for two landmark residential developments that, he argued, are perfectly positioned to capture the extraordinary wave of international capital now flowing into the Thai property market.
The timing is no accident. Phuket, long celebrated as the "Pearl of the Andaman," is undergoing a transformation that has caught the attention of seasoned investors from London to Singapore and beyond.
Tourism receipts topped 546 billion baht in 2025, according to official figures, whilst foreign visitor arrivals surpassed ten million.
At the same time, condominium sales in the island surged by 201 per cent in the latter part of 2024, according to data from CBRE, following a 96 per cent increase the year before. In this climate, The Zero's arrival carries considerable weight.
A Sustainability-Led Proposition in a Crowded Market
Founded in London in 2019, The Zero first made its mark with Zero London, a zero-carbon residential project in the British capital that sold out entirely and established the company's reputation for marrying environmental rigour with strong commercial returns.
The group has now turned its attention to Phuket, where it is developing two projects with a combined total of 235 residences, both carrying Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval and designed around principles of solar energy, rainwater harvesting, and energy-efficient construction.
"Today's new generation of investors and homeowners craves a different style of living, which feels organically woven into the landscape and community, rather than imposed upon it," Bygraves told journalists at Wednesday's briefing. "As Phuket evolves into a smart, connected island, The Zero offers a sustainable future, with strong returns, lifestyle opportunities and peace of mind."
That pitch is resonating. The Zero Bang Tao, the company's flagship Phuket project, has already surpassed 70 per cent in sales, and was named "Best Sustainable Residential Development – Phuket" at the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2025, lending the developer a credibility that many newer entrants to the market have yet to earn.
The Zero Bang Tao: Phuket's First Plastic-Free Condominium
The flagship development, The Zero Bang Tao, sits at the heart of Phuket's so-called "luxury corridor," a stone's throw from the golden sands of Bang Tao Beach on the island's sought-after sunset coast.
The single seven-storey building contains 85 contemporary residences and has been purposefully designed to blend into the tropical landscape whilst maximising natural light throughout.
What sets the project apart, beyond its green credentials, is a thoughtfully considered vertical lifestyle concept: lower floors house co-working spaces and cafés, mid-levels accommodate a gym and sauna, and the uppermost floor is crowned by an infinity pool and sky lounge.
The development will also hold the distinction of being Phuket's first single-use plastic-free condominium — a claim that speaks directly to an increasingly environmentally aware international buyer base.
For investors, the numbers are compelling. Prices start from 4.6 million baht, with a projected annual return on investment of approximately 11 per cent and capital growth potential of up to 25 per cent.
The developer is offering a guaranteed 10 per cent ROI for three years — a commitment Bygraves said is underpinned by thorough market research in one of the island's most established rental catchments.
The Bang Tao area has already witnessed 25 per cent capital growth, and Bygraves drew a parallel between Phuket's current trajectory and the early development of Dubai — a city that has delivered extraordinary long-term returns to those who invested early.
Completion of The Zero Bang Tao is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.
Silhouette by The Zero: An Eco-Smart Retreat at Nai Yang
The second project, Silhouette by The Zero Phuket, occupies an altogether different setting: 350 metres from the beach in Nai Yang, nestled between the protected forests of Sirinat National Park and the gentle waves of the Andaman Sea.
This low-density development of 150 residences across two buildings is designed to blur the boundary between indoor and outdoor living, offering units from studios to two-bedroom penthouses alongside an extensive suite of amenities.
Those amenities reflect the diverse expectations of the modern international resident: a rooftop pool and bar, a spa, a golf simulator, padel and pickleball courts, a children's club, and co-working spaces sit alongside hotel-style services and management.
The project is also notably pet-friendly — a detail that may seem minor but speaks to the lifestyle-centric ethos that The Zero has embedded throughout.
Prices begin at 4.4 million baht, with the same projected ROI and capital growth figures as its Bang Tao sibling. Silhouette by The Zero Phuket is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2028.
A Market Firing on All Cylinders
The structural backdrop for these launches could scarcely be more favourable. Colliers Thailand reports that the Phuket condominium market saw 23 new projects totalling 8,372 units launch in 2025 alone, with a combined value exceeding 47 billion baht.
The Bang Tao, Cherng Talay, and Laguna areas — where The Zero Bang Tao is located — consistently attract the highest levels of investor interest on the island.
Rental yields in prime Phuket locations are running at between 7 and 11 per cent per annum, a figure that stands in striking contrast to Bangkok's softening market.
The tenant base is diverse and resilient: long-stay visitors from Europe and Russia, digital nomads drawn by the island's connectivity and lifestyle, and a growing cohort of international retirees seeking high-quality healthcare at competitive cost.
The proximity of Bumrungrad Hospital and UWC Thailand to The Zero's projects has, according to Bygraves, already generated notable interest from the Bangkok market.
Infrastructure investment is further underpinning the bull case. Phuket International Airport is currently undergoing a Phase 2 expansion that will lift capacity to 18 million passengers per year, and Virgin Atlantic's new direct service from London has shortened the psychological as well as the physical distance between the island and its largest source of high-net-worth buyers.
Technology, Transparency, and Social Commitment
Investors in both projects will have access to a dedicated owner management application, through which they can monitor their investment performance and ROI in real time, manage their own bookings, and access unit manuals.
In a market where transparency has not always been a hallmark of developer-investor relations, this tool represents a meaningful differentiator.
The company has also signalled its long-term commitment to Thailand through its support of the Asia Center Foundation, an organisation dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged children across the country.
For investors who weigh social impact alongside financial return, this dimension of The Zero's proposition adds a further layer of appeal.
Bygraves, who brings four decades of experience in the British security and construction industries — including founding MR Security in 1983 and a career working alongside major developers such as Ballymore and Lend Lease — has made clear that Phuket will remain the exclusive focus of The Zero's strategy for the foreseeable future.
Expansion to other Thai provinces is not on the agenda; the ambition, rather, is to build a cohesive, recognisable brand on an island whose global profile continues to rise.
In a market where sustainable credentials are increasingly demanded by buyers rather than merely offered by developers, and where Phuket's fundamentals — climate, infrastructure, rental demand, and capital appreciation — remain among the strongest in the region, The Zero's twin Phuket launches arrive at precisely the right moment.
For real estate professionals and investors seeking a credible, award-winning entry point into one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic markets, the company's briefing on Wednesday will have made for compelling listening.