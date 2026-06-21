Fatal Bangkok balcony collapse highlights old-building risks

The collapse of a balcony canopy from a two-storey commercial building at Mo Mi intersection on Rama IV Road, which fell onto the road and vehicles and left one person dead, has highlighted safety risks in old buildings in Bangkok.

A structural engineering expert said the problem could recur if buildings are not systematically inspected and maintained.

Structural engineer identifies four initial issues in balcony collapse

Prof Amorn Pimanmas, president of the Thailand Structural Engineers Association and a lecturer at the Faculty of Engineering, Kasetsart University, said the part that collapsed was not the whole building, but a balcony canopy projecting from the building.

The actual cause still required detailed examination, he said.

However, four main preliminary assumptions could be made.

First, the building was an old structure that had been built long ago.

Its structural materials may have deteriorated with age, particularly the reinforcing steel inside the concrete, which may have rusted after long exposure to sunlight, rain and accumulated moisture.

The rainy season could further accelerate corrosion.

Second, the balcony structure was a cantilever, with support fixed on only one side, making it more vulnerable to sagging or collapse than a conventional structure.

Third, investigators need to check whether heavy objects had been placed on the balcony, which could have caused the structure to carry loads beyond those for which it was designed.

Finally, further checks are needed to determine whether the balcony structure had been extended at a later stage, as any such extension could have affected the stability and strength of the original structure.