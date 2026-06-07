Thai rescuers withdraw from Laos cave search after collapse risk rises

Search continues for final two after five rescued

The crisis began on May 19, when a group of seven local villagers entered an uncharted cave system in Xaysomboun province, an area linked to informal mining activity, reportedly to search for gold. Soon after they entered, unusually heavy rain triggered severe flash flooding across the mountainous terrain.

Floodwaters quickly inundated the cave’s lower chambers and blocked the main exit, leaving the group trapped inside in near-total darkness. Five people have so far been rescued, while two remain missing.

Chakkit Taengtang, a well-known volunteer influencer and founder of the Saithan Saphan Boon volunteer group, later posted on Facebook that the Thai team had carried out the mission from May 23 to June 6, covering 14 days and 13 nights.

He wrote that the Thai team had handed over its plans and information to the Lao team to continue the operation. He also expressed sadness that the mission had not achieved its target.

“The tears we shed — yes, it hurts that the mission did not go as planned,” he wrote.

He noted that the Thai team had agreed to pull back to speed up water drainage. He wrote that when the weather clears, the water drains and the cave entrance is stable, the Thai team will return.

Chakkit also posted a video showing himself giving his own money to the families of the two workers still missing inside the cave.

“We did our best. It is not that we did not fight. We did fight, but we could not fight nature. And we will return,” he wrote.

He added that he had initially given 30 million kip to each family, equivalent to about 45,000 baht, for a total of 90,000 baht from his personal funds.