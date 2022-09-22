Energy storage systems critical for Thailand in years ahead

Meanwhile, Thai Photovoltaic Industries Association chairman Dusit Kruangam expected the sales of solar cells in Thailand to soar due to the clean energy trend.

He made this remark during the seminar "Trends on using solar photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage technologies in Thailand and Asean".

He said up to 100,000 megawatts of solar cells were installed in many countries worldwide each year, adding that up to 500MW of solar cells would be installed in Thailand next year.

"According to the financial institution's report, Thailand has installed 1,100MW of solar roofs, accounting for investment value of around 40 billion baht," he said.

He also expected the sales value of solar cells in Thailand to jump from 10 billion baht in 2023, to 20 billion baht in 2024, and 30 billion baht in 2025.

“The solar cell market in Thailand is really big," he added.

However, Dusit said solar cell technology is now trending in the commercial sector more than the public sector due to expensive installation costs.

He also pointed out that solar cells have not received a good response among residents as the government has not launched incentives on this technology, and its regulations are very complicated.

"It takes many months for residents to request permission for installing solar cells in their houses," he said, adding that the government is improving regulations on this issue to make it easier for residents.

He also invited residents to install solar cells in their houses as it can reduce electricity bills for five to six years.

Separately, an energy solutions provider, Solar D Corporation, unveiled "Tesla Powerwall”, which it said could be the last missing piece to Thailand's energy independence.

Tesla Powerwall is a solar storage system that can work in harmony with solar cells and electric vehicle charger, the company's director, Sumrit Sitthiwaranuwong, said

The solar storage system features a system that can store excess electricity during the daytime and tackle unexpected situations, such as blackouts.

Tesla Powerwall also comes with an application that allows users to check and adjust energy storage in their houses.

"This technology can meet the change in people's lifestyle effectively," Sumrit added.