EV board changes gear to promote the use of electric vehicles

Thailand currently has 869 EV charging stations with 2,572 chargers. The EV board is looking at rapidly increasing the number of charging stations nationwide.

“The EV board is ready to promote Thailand as an EV production base, as well as boost the confidence among EV users," he said.

He said the board has tasked the Industry Ministry with proposing guidelines to promote the use of EVs as public vehicles, starting with EV tuk-tuk.

He added that related agencies had been appointed to publicise setting up EV charging stations in condominiums and residences.