Tech Reviews: ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: Beautiful, thin, sleek and powerful

During the test, I found that the X1 Carbon Gen 10 notebook started up and shut down instantly, and ran business applications like LibreOffice fast and smoothly. The notebook runs on Microsoft Windows 10 Pro operating system.

I used the Novabench application to benchmark the notebook and got a good score of 2,902 points – 1,895 points for CPU, 284 points for RAM, 451 points for GPU and 272 points for Disk.

Novabench reported that the X1 Carbon Gen 10’s overall score is 15% better than a mid-level gaming PC of 2021, and its CPU score is 90% better, but its GPU (graphic processing unit) is 55% lower.

However, if compared to a budget laptop released last year, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10’s scores are 151% higher overall, 177% more for CPU and 126% more for GPU.

The keyboard is also large and comfortable for typing, plus it comes with a good quality full-high definition webcam and four 360-degree microphones built on the top of the screen and both sides of the webcam. The mics use integrated AI-based noise cancellation and Dolby Voice for clarity during video conferencing.

The body of the notepad has been designed so it doesn’t get too hot. The ThinkPad keyboard is designed to take in air, while the two fans and rear ventilation ensure the X1 Carbon Gen 10 can be used for long hours without getting overheated.

The display is bright and beautiful with a 2,240x1,400 pixel resolution and 300 nits brightness. This means it is great for TikTok clips and movies.

The notebook also comes with a fingerprint reader integrated with its power button, which offers better security.

Despite its thin and sleek look, the X1 Carbon Gen 10 is also tough as it meets the US Department of Defence’s MIL-STD 810H standards. After having passed 12 standard tests and over 200 quality checks, it has proved it can run in extreme conditions.

The notebook comes with all the necessary ports. It has two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port and HDMI 2.0b. The first Thunderbolt port is used for recharging the battery as well, while the other can be used for expansion, such as connecting to an external monitor or an expansion dock. The right-hand side also has a headphone/mic combo port.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 starts off at 56,000 baht depending on the CPU model, amount of RAM and storage capacity as well as other customisable options. The 30th-anniversary edition has a suggested retail price of 108,490 baht.

Key specs

Processor: 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1260P (E-cores up to 3.40GHz, P-cores up to 4.70GHz)

OS: Windows 10 Pro 64

Memory: 16GB Soldered LPDDR5 5200MHz

Storage: 512GB M.2 2280 SSD

Display: 14-inch 2.2K (2240x1400), IPS panel

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe graphics integrated with processor

Camera: FHD 1080p with Privacy Shutter

Battery: Up to 13.1hrs (57Whr)

Dimensions: 315.6 x 222.5 x 14.95 mm

Weight: 1.12kg

Paisal Chuenprasaeng

Special to The Nation

Previous reviews:

Acer Nitro 5 2022: Affordable option for gamers with limited funds

Sony Xperia 5 IV: Every budding photographer’s dream come true