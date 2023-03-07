Sontana: Thailand’s first AI avatar is ready for a chat

“Sontana was developed to become an AI avatar that can answer questions in real-time,” platform developer Ausdang Thangthai said.

“It can help people with basic tasks, so they can concentrate on more complex work.”

He said the platform will be developed further to meet people's needs, adding that he will apply features of ChatGPT smart chatbot into the platform.

Meanwhile, another Sontana developer Chaianan Damrongrat called on relevant state and private agencies to promote and support the Thai research industry, so they can continue innovating.

Sontana, which was unveiled in October last year, is about 80% accurate in its answers that are both in Thai and English and can respond to questions within 5 seconds, Nectec said.

The platform can support most operating systems, including Windows, iOS and Android.