Media outlets must keep up with media intelligence to survive in fast-changing industry, say experts
With the media industry rapidly changing, media outlets need to be armed with media intelligence to draw and hold consumer attention, several experts say.
They were speaking at the “Next Gen Media Intelligence: the New Era of Data-fed, Insight-led Brand Building” seminar at Carlton Bangkok Sukhumvit hotel last Wednesday. The seminar was organised by media intelligence business operator Dataxet, which was previously called Infoquest.
Assoc Prof Smith Boonchutima, a communication arts lecturer at Chulalongkorn University, said the ever-developing digital media and social media have triggered a surge in information.
“However, consumers are still looking for valuable and reliable information,” he said, adding that access to such data is still limited.
Hence, he said, to boost their competitiveness and hold consumers’ attention, media outlets should use media intelligence to build communication strategies to drive their brand.
Meanwhile, two Dataxet executives pointed out that media outlets are working hard to hold consumers’ attention at a time when they are focused on social media.
Dataxet was represented by Robert Kabus, chief strategy officer and managing partner, and Sawita Bekanan, insight analyst manager. Both of them believe that media intelligence can help media outlets screen information before presenting it to consumers.
Media outlets can utilise information on marketing campaigns and set up strategies, they said.
Dataxet’s DXT360 platform has been designed to help media outlets manage big data from various sources, such as social media, websites and publications.
"Media outlets can screen and adjust big data to meet their needs," Kabus said.
They also advised media outlets to set up strategies and evaluate communications based on customers' experience, brand values and offers.
This mindset will enable brands to communicate with customers effectively, they added.