Media outlets must keep up with media intelligence to survive in fast-changing industry, say experts

Meanwhile, two Dataxet executives pointed out that media outlets are working hard to hold consumers’ attention at a time when they are focused on social media.

Dataxet was represented by Robert Kabus, chief strategy officer and managing partner, and Sawita Bekanan, insight analyst manager. Both of them believe that media intelligence can help media outlets screen information before presenting it to consumers.

Media outlets can utilise information on marketing campaigns and set up strategies, they said.

Dataxet’s DXT360 platform has been designed to help media outlets manage big data from various sources, such as social media, websites and publications.

"Media outlets can screen and adjust big data to meet their needs," Kabus said.

They also advised media outlets to set up strategies and evaluate communications based on customers' experience, brand values and offers.

This mindset will enable brands to communicate with customers effectively, they added.