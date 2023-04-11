Feature phones or ‘dumb phones’ are becoming popular again

According to recent data, smartphone sales in the United States have been on the decline. In 2022, sales of smartphones dropped by nearly 20% compared to the previous year, marking the third consecutive year of decline.

According to Counterpoint Research, in Bangladesh too smartphone shipments saw a 23.5% YoY decline in 2022. While there are several factors that could be contributing to this trend, including the saturation of the smartphone market, the rising cost of these devices, and the overall high inflation rate, it is clear that many consumers are looking for alternatives.

One of the most notable alternatives is the feature phone. These devices are often smaller and more affordable than smartphones and offer basic functions such as texting, calling, and maybe some basic internet connectivity. They are also known for their long battery life, which can last for days or even weeks without needing to be recharged.