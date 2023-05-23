New study pinpoints 83 million jobs that will go extinct by 2027 worldwide

Prof Wilert Puriwat, dean of the business school, said on Monday that several key factors are driving job growth during this five-year period. The green transition, environmentally friendly practices, adoption of social and governance (ESG) standards and the localisation of supply chains were identified as crucial elements.

However, Puriwat also said businesses will face many challenges, such as inflation, global economic slowdown and limited access to technology.

Yet, despite these challenges, he reckoned the demand for jobs related to technology and digitalisation will rise in the future. Roles such as data analysts, big-data specialists, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning specialists as well as cybersecurity professionals should grow approximately 30% by 2027.

The survey also predicted that around 2 million positions will be created in the digital commerce sector, including roles like e-commerce specialists, digital transformation specialists, digital marketing and strategy specialists, he said.