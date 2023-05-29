‘Senior friendly’ vehicles face uncertain future in China as bans loom

Easy to drive, easy to park, unlicensed electric three-wheelers and four-wheelers known as “Lao Tou Le” have long been popular among the elderly in China.

Many of the elderly use Lao Tou Le, (which means Joy for the Elderly), for short-distance journeys, such as picking up their grandchildren from school and buying groceries.

These unlicensed vehicles are easy to drive because of their low speed and they are not subject to traffic rules and are exempt from receiving a ticket for illegal parking, which has gained their popularity among some elderly people, thus being nicknamed “Lao Tou Le”.

Li Xiang, a Beijing native, bought such a vehicle for his father several years ago to help pick up his kid from school. The vehicle was bought for less than 30,000 yuan ($4,247), a price much lower than a normal electric vehicle. The car runs at a maximum speed of 45 kilometres/hour with a battery range of about 100 km.

“I also use the vehicle sometimes,” said Li, adding that the car is easier to park thanks to its compact size.

However, the controversy surrounding these vehicles has been around for quite some time due to multiple reasons, including safety concerns.