Microsoft promotes the benefits of artificial intelligence

However, according to Microsoft’s data, an impressive 86% of workers in Thailand are willing to let AI take over their tasks. That’s considerably higher than the 66% who said they feared losing their jobs.

Earlier this year, Microsoft launched Microsoft 365 Copilot, leveraging AI capabilities to enhance its popular applications such as Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and more, and recently announced plans to expand the use of Microsoft 365 Copilot globally, including in Thailand.

It also recently released its Work Trend Index 2023, which highlights the expected changes in the AI-driven work landscape and makes it clear that AI need not be negative.