Thai chatbot developer predicts a new AI revolution

Thai chatbot

Alisa Ai was launched in March this year via the Line application.

The CEO said it took the development team some four months to get the chatbot ready for beta-testing.

“During that time, we were working day and night without a break,” he said. “We worked nights, sleeping only in the mornings, to get Alisa ready for the public as soon as possible.”

Though the Alisa avatar is dressed in Chinese attire, he said her name is very much Thai.

She refers to her users as “master” to be polite and respectful, as well as to help people feel more at ease, he said.

When asked to compare Alisa Ai to the world’s first AI chatbot “ChatGPT”, Jarunpat said each generative AI has its own features.

ChatGPT was developed by the US AI research laboratory OpenAI and released in November last year. Its name combines “Chat”, referring to its chatbot functionality, and “GPT” which stands for Pre-trained Transformer – a type of large language model. ChatGPT supports several languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Russian, Arabic and Chinese.