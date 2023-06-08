With 3.9 billion monthly views, Voom is booming in Thailand

Voom users tend to create content that is more reflective of real life without embellishments, Kim said, explaining that this allows them to express their identities more effectively.

Voom launched the campaign "Born to Be Local" because it is highly responsive to its users’ interests in local customs and traditions, Kim said. The campaign encourages users to present the culture, customs, food, and uniqueness of each region to a nationwide audience.

More than 62% of its participants are from outside of Bangkok, and more than 60% of the content they produce focusses on local travel.

Kim said Voom is also being used by brands and businesses to reach a diverse audience, and that the service’s diverse user base is what makes it unique.

"In addition to high-quality content and reaching a substantial user base, LINE focusses on providing a safe space for users, including viewers, creators, and even brands using LINE Voom as a marketing channel,” he said.

“Voom has implemented robust content monitoring systems, including automated filtering technology, user complaints, and a team of experts to ensure inappropriate content is swiftly detected," Kim said.