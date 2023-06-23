Thailand has only 1% of digital skills experts
Due to the continued reliance on human involvement in driving technology across various sectors, the quantity and quality of the skilled workforce emerge as current challenges at the national level.
According to the Office of National Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Policy Council (NXPO)'s findings of the extensive survey on the demands of the private sector in 12 target industries (S-curve), it indicated a significant requirement for highly skilled personnel, totaling 177,606 over the period of 2022 to 2024, with an average of 35,521 individuals per year.
The data provided by Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) highlighted that 19,781 graduates annually complete their bachelor's degree in computer science. However, in the market, the number of new graduates joining the IT industry is less than 3,500 per year. Significant factors leading to the current massive gaps between demand and supply include the insufficient number of graduates for matching the market demands, along with their involvement in irrelevant job sectors after completing their studies.
Additionally, comparing Thailand's workforce structure in this particular field with other countries will provide a clearer picture of the urgency to develop the workforce in this area across all sectors as follows.
Data from the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) has shown that Thailand has only 0.58 million experts in digital skills (Level 4), accounting for 1% of the population. In comparison, Singapore is at 8%, while Hong Kong, South Korea, and Malaysia are at 3%. When considering the combined levels of 1-4, Thailand only accounts for 28%, whereas Singapore is at 74%, Hong Kong and South Korea are at 80%, and Malaysia is at 71%.
This indicates a significantly lower proportion of individuals with basic to expert-level digital skills in Thailand compared to these countries. Furthermore, the Digital Council of Thailand aims to increase the proportion of individuals with digital skills at various levels. The goal is to raise the percentage of individuals with Levels 1-4 from 28% in 2020 to 70% in 2025, in order to compare with leading digital countries worldwide.
TCCtech unveils an ambitious plan to cultivate an expanded digital workforce at an accelerated pace
T.C.C. Technology Co., Ltd. (TCCtech), a leading digital solutions provider in Thailand, aims to participate in promoting the creation and development of a digital skill workforce to meet the demands of businesses. The company adopted an inclusive approach to the workforce by welcoming both fresh graduates and experienced professionals, spanning from upstream to downstream.
The company additionally highlighted an active game plan to revolutionize and strengthen the foundation. The focus is on people, shifting from a passive to an assertive game by directly connecting with the leading universities in Thailand. This collaborative effort aims to provide valuable training, testing, and real project opportunities.
Source: TCCtech