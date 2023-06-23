Thailand has only 1% of digital skills experts

Due to the continued reliance on human involvement in driving technology across various sectors, the quantity and quality of the skilled workforce emerge as current challenges at the national level.

According to the Office of National Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Policy Council (NXPO)'s findings of the extensive survey on the demands of the private sector in 12 target industries (S-curve), it indicated a significant requirement for highly skilled personnel, totaling 177,606 over the period of 2022 to 2024, with an average of 35,521 individuals per year.

The data provided by Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) highlighted that 19,781 graduates annually complete their bachelor's degree in computer science. However, in the market, the number of new graduates joining the IT industry is less than 3,500 per year. Significant factors leading to the current massive gaps between demand and supply include the insufficient number of graduates for matching the market demands, along with their involvement in irrelevant job sectors after completing their studies.