Technology is becoming increasingly integral to daily live: Seminar

The emergence of digital TV a decade ago caused many “old fashioned” broadcasters to stop their businesses, said Nation Group vice chairman Somchai Meesen.

Somchai also said that artificial intelligence (AI) is playing an increasingly important role in people's daily lives, and that it is even being use for trading stocks.

"AI carries out stock trading better than large investors because it focuses on gaining stable returns," he explained.

Restaurant operators are also using quick response (QR) codes because we are moving towards a cashless society.

“We have to continue adjusting without resistance because technologies are developed by people to facilitate living,” he said.

Innovations can all make people rich, but those who believe that technology is destructive will not be able to adapt, Somchai said.

"For example, washing machines enabled us to do other things rather than washing clothes, which takes a lot of time," he said.

AI is an opportunity for further development, he added.