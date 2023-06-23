Global 5G growth continues: Ericsson Mobility Report

Mobile data traffic per smartphone in Southeast Asia and Oceania continues to grow strongly and is expected to reach around 54 GB per month in 2028 – a CAGR of 24 %. Total mobile data traffic is estimated to grow from around 13 EB per month in 2022 to 55 EB per month in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 27 %.

5G subscriptions are forecast to reach around 430 million by the end of 2028 and will contribute 34% of all mobile subscriptions in the region by that time. In terms of 5G coverage, by the end of 2022:

· 5G was available to around 50 % of the population in Malaysia and 66 % in the Philippines.

· More than 80 % of the population in Australia and Thailand had access to 5G

· Singapore achieved more than 95 % coverage by mid-2022