Participants laud AgriConnect 2023 conference for high standards

Organised by the German Agricultural Society (DLG) and VNU Asia Pacific, with the Thai Agriculture Ministry as the official co-host, the event addressed labour shortages, resource competition and environmental degradation, all challenges affecting Southeast Asian farming.

International experts and professionals from the field of agriculture gathered at AgriConnect 2023 to exchange knowledge and insights on the latest innovations, technologies and trends in agriculture.

The conference commenced with an opening speech by Agriculture Vice Minister Narapat Kaeothong, followed by speeches from DLG Asia Pacific managing director Katharina Staske and VNU Exhibitions Asia Pacific managing director Igor Palka.

Dr Bernd Christiansen, the counsellor for food and agriculture at the German Embassy in Bangkok, praised the new AgriConnect event for its high-quality speakers and for addressing sustainability.

“AgriConnect tackles crucial issues in-depth. The calibre of invitees and the high-level discourse are commendable,” he said.