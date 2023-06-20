Participants laud AgriConnect 2023 conference for high standards
The AgriConnect Conference & Exhibition 2023 in Bangkok on May 24-25 brought nearly 400 participants from 19 countries across several continents. The two-day event included seminars, exhibitions and farm visits.
Organised by the German Agricultural Society (DLG) and VNU Asia Pacific, with the Thai Agriculture Ministry as the official co-host, the event addressed labour shortages, resource competition and environmental degradation, all challenges affecting Southeast Asian farming.
International experts and professionals from the field of agriculture gathered at AgriConnect 2023 to exchange knowledge and insights on the latest innovations, technologies and trends in agriculture.
The conference commenced with an opening speech by Agriculture Vice Minister Narapat Kaeothong, followed by speeches from DLG Asia Pacific managing director Katharina Staske and VNU Exhibitions Asia Pacific managing director Igor Palka.
Dr Bernd Christiansen, the counsellor for food and agriculture at the German Embassy in Bangkok, praised the new AgriConnect event for its high-quality speakers and for addressing sustainability.
“AgriConnect tackles crucial issues in-depth. The calibre of invitees and the high-level discourse are commendable,” he said.
Matthew McDonald, serving as the Apac Precision Technology product manager at CNH Industrial, expressed his appreciation for the focused approach of AgriConnect.
"The event unifies all participants towards the pursuit of innovation, all sharing a common goal to elevate standards and bring meaningful change in Southeast Asia's agricultural industry," he said.
"AgriConnect provides a high-calibre roundtable, bringing together diverse voices, all with the same aim of initiating a substantial transformation in the sector," he added.
While providing participants with applicable and practical solutions, the seven sessions were interactive with question-and-answer slots and supported the exchange of knowledge and experiences.
In a session titled “Opportunities and Challenges for the Adoption of Smart Farming Technologies in Thailand”, Karsten Ziebell, team leader of the German-Thai Cooperation Project, provided insights into the development of farm structures in Thailand over the past 20 years.
He highlighted the decline in average agricultural area per farm and its impact on Thai households' livelihoods.
The potential of cross-cutting initiatives, including research, enabling policy frameworks, rural financing, and smart farming innovations, in shaping the future of farming was emphasised.
The session “Sustainability in Southeast Asian Agriculture: Challenges in Sustainable Production and Opportunities for German Agribusiness Companies”, featured a roundtable discussion fostering open dialogues between the private sector, international organisations, and ministry representatives.
Christiansen stressed the importance of continuous capacity building for farmers through technology and knowledge transfer.
Meanwhile, Dr Vanida Khumirdpetch, director of the Bureau of Foreign Agricultural Affairs, encouraged private sector involvement in policy dialogues to include all stakeholders in the value chain.
Vorachai Manomuth, managing director of CropTech Asia, and Nerio Antonio Sibulo II, executive vice president of the Philippine Agricultural Machinery Manufacturer and Dealer Association, highlighted the significance of adaptability to technology, cultural and contextual awareness and robust network engagement to sustain business relationships in Southeast Asia.
Sustainability approaches
On May 25, AgriConnect 2023 featured farm visits that provided attendees with valuable insights into the achievements and aspirations of three farms: Chia Tai x True Digital Solution in Kanchanaburi province, Speedy Access in Samut Prakan province, and DiStar Fresh Farm in Nonthaburi province.
These farm visits showed the advancements and practices within the agricultural industry.
At the DiStar Fresh farm, CEO Sansin Sriphiromrak shared the success story of the farm, emphasising the farm’s commitment to ensuring its produce remains free from pests and pollutants.
DiStar Fresh has emerged as a leading superfood farm, prioritising total quality control. Dedication to “zero pesticides” has positioned it as champions of sustainable farming, while strategically locating farmed land in urban areas has enabled local growth and distribution.
By reducing transportation-related emissions, DiStar Fresh actively contributes to a more sustainable food system, he said.
At the Chia Tai x True Digital Solution farm, CSO Wallapat Kaewumpai presented a range of advanced solutions, including a smart “fertigation” system, which combines irrigation and fertilisation, automating crop fertilisation through sensor monitoring.
Robotics are used for harvesting and delivery, spraying drones ensuring precise and efficient pesticide application, and seedling drones facilitating accurate and efficient seedling provision.
Under the guidance of Poomipun Koosakul, managing director of Speedy Access, the farm visit highlighted expertise in innovation and technology for plant growth.
They emphasised the development of a control system tailored to the unique needs of different crop types.
Whether it be indoor farming, greenhouse cultivation, or outdoor planting, Speedy Access showcased its mastery of advanced technology and agricultural equipment from renowned global brands.
The farm visit provided practical insights, demonstrating the transformative progress occurring within the agri-food industry. Attendees witnessed firsthand the strides made towards sustainable and innovative farming practices.
DLG and VNU Asia Pacific are already anticipating the next major agricultural events — Agritechnica 2023 in Hanover, Germany, scheduled for November 12-18, 2023, and Agritechnica Asia and Horti Asia 2024, scheduled for May 22-24, 2024 at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre.