Sustainable farming highlighted in AgriConnect 2023 through farm visits
Stakeholders in the agrifood business were given a rare chance to visit some of Thailand’s most eco-friendly farms on May 25 as part of AgriConnect 2023, a conference and exhibition dedicated to sustainable agriculture.
Showing their solutions to driving the agricultural industry towards eco-efficiency and sustainability were Chia Tai x True Digital Solution in Kanchanaburi, Speedy Access in Samut Prakan, and DiStar Fresh in Nonthaburi.
The visits, which were supported by the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, provided invaluable insights into the achievements and aspirations of each farm management team.
Leading superfood firm, DiStar Fresh, which is committed to zero pesticides and prioritizes quality control, demonstrated how it protects crops from unreliable weather while ensuring they remain free from pests and pollutants.
The company also embraces so-called “zero-mile food”, reducing transport-related emissions by locating its farms in urban areas to enable local growth and distribution.
Speedy Access, meanwhile, exhibited its expertise in innovation and technology through a control system tailored to the unique needs of different crop types regardless of whether these are cultivated indoors, outdoors or in greenhouses.
Chia Tai x True Digital Solution also focuses on technological advancements, showcasing their smart fertigation system that combines automated irrigation and fertilization with sensor monitoring. A weather station, equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) compatibility, provides insights into weather patterns and conditions, while robotics, including spraying and seedling drones, ensure accurate pesticide application and efficient seedling provision.
AgriConnect 2023 serves as a platform for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and inspiration, empowering individuals to shape a more sustainable future.