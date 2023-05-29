Sustainable farming highlighted in AgriConnect 2023 through farm visits

Leading superfood firm, DiStar Fresh, which is committed to zero pesticides and prioritizes quality control, demonstrated how it protects crops from unreliable weather while ensuring they remain free from pests and pollutants.

The company also embraces so-called “zero-mile food”, reducing transport-related emissions by locating its farms in urban areas to enable local growth and distribution.

Speedy Access, meanwhile, exhibited its expertise in innovation and technology through a control system tailored to the unique needs of different crop types regardless of whether these are cultivated indoors, outdoors or in greenhouses.