Thai govt addresses agricultural sector climate risk

Resolutions related to environmental cooperation and adaptation to climate change, particularly in the agricultural sector, were approved at the Cabinet meeting on June 6 along with the exchange of a draft agreement concerning the implementation of the Innovative Climate Risk Financing for the Agricultural Sector in the Asean Region (ICRFAAR) project. The cabinet also authorised the Secretary-General of Asean to sign the exchange agreement, in accordance with the proposal put forward by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

Enhance cooperation on a global stage

The Innovative Climate Risk Financing for the Agricultural Sector in the Asean Region is a collaborative project between the Federal Republic of Germany and Asean supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The project is being implemented by Germany’s main development agency, Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), in collaboration with the Asean Secretariat through the Food, Agriculture, and Forest Division (FAFD) and is under the supervision of the Asean Crop Team.

Activities are conducted at the regional level with 10 Asean member countries and at the national level in Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. The project aims to improve access to financial tools for climate risk adaptation in the agricultural sector, with a focus on gender-responsive approaches for farmers in the region.