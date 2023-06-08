Thai rice sales see increased demand at Thaifex 2023

Held at the Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province from May 23-27, Thaifex-Anuga Asia 2023 is regarded as Asia's largest food and beverage trade show.

Ronnarong Poonpipat, director-general of the department, reported on Wednesday that the sale of rice was 6.67% higher compared to last year's event.

He said that within a year, up to 8,600 tonnes of rice is expected to be sold, worth roughly 300 million baht.