Thai rice sales see increased demand at Thaifex 2023
As many as 2,750 tonnes of Thai rice worth 96 million baht were sold during the Thaifex - Anuga Asia 2023, and sales were expected to treble by the year-end, according to the Department of Foreign Trade.
Held at the Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province from May 23-27, Thaifex-Anuga Asia 2023 is regarded as Asia's largest food and beverage trade show.
Ronnarong Poonpipat, director-general of the department, reported on Wednesday that the sale of rice was 6.67% higher compared to last year's event.
He said that within a year, up to 8,600 tonnes of rice is expected to be sold, worth roughly 300 million baht.
Ronnarong said that the event had helped increase the demand for Thai rice and given traders confidence in Thailand's ability to compete globally as a major exporter of rice of the highest quality.
The department has invited entrepreneurs and farmers from 15 provinces, which serve as the primary planting provinces for jasmine rice, to sell their rice products at Thaifex 2023, adding that the rice planted in those areas were certified by the Department of Foreign Trade.
The provinces include Surin, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Roi Et, Maha Sarakham, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Sakon Nakhon, Phayao, Chiang Rai, and Phatthalung.
A total of 3,034 exhibitors – 1,109 Thai and 1,925 international – presented their products and services at 5,859 booths at the five-day event. The fair welcomed 131,039 visitors from 140 countries.
It also generated up to 120 billion baht in deals, according to the Commerce Ministry.