Gartner highlights 5 technologies that will transform digital future of firms

The five technologies are: satellite communications, tiny ambient Internet of Things (IoT), secure computation, digital humans, and autonomic robots, Gartner said on Wednesday.

Gartner’s vice president analyst Nick Jones pointed out that all five of these technologies had the potential to be transformative and should be investigated now due to their broad scope and ability to build new products and services.

“Everyone's definition of disruptive is different. So evaluate them from your organisation’s unique perspective and their potential impact. Then consider new business opportunities enabled by individual technologies, as well as combinations of them,” he said

He explained that the growing interest in low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications is being driven by the democratisation and commercialisation of space. Because of its low latency, LEO is an important technology for enterprises looking to revolutionise communications to people and things.

According to Gartner, LEO will provide broadband with global coverage and low enough latency for a wide range of tasks; direct satellite connections for small IoT devices to provide affordable global coverage without involving SIMs, telco providers, or roaming complications; and voice and data services from a satellite to an unmodified 4G smartphone to extend coverage to remote locations.

However, he noted that the industry is still in its infancy, with much more growth to come. Given that LEO is a new technology in a complex market, each company must proceed with caution, he advised.