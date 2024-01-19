5 emerging trends in 2024 amid the rise of the influential Gen Z

Those trends are the influence of Gen Z, the rapid growth of the “solo economy”, artificial intelligence (AI) technology, business messaging, and short videos.

The study was conducted by Meta, and Bain & Company, a management consulting firm.

The results were disclosed in a report titled “Bold Moves: Leading Southeast Asia’s Next Wave of Consumer Growth”, which provides insights into consumer trends across the region and the areas that businesses are focusing on to expand their growth in the market.

Meta is the US-headquartered company which owns and operates Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Generation Z, aka Gen Z, refers to people born between 1997 and 2012. They have grown to become an important group of consumers.

In the Asia-Pacific region alone, Gen Z numbers over 500 million and soon they will account for a quarter of the region’s total population.

With their growing size and spending power, Gen Z is an influential segment for businesses. They embrace digital-first and value individuality and authenticity, requiring marketers to tailor their messaging and how they engage with them, the report said.

According to Meta's latest survey, Gen Z will become the primary group influencing digitally driven lifestyles in Southeast Asia, with 82% of the respondents saying they are already part of an online community.

It was found that 91% of Gen Z consumers used Facebook to receive news and view various media content, 85% viewed content via Messenger, and 83% via Instagram, according to the Meta Gen Z Shoppers Thailand Report.

