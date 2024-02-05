Siemens Atellica CI Analyser transforms diagnosis, patient care in Thai hospitals
In the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, digital solutions are starting to play a vital role in addressing treatment access and mitigating workload challenges.
Hospitals worldwide, including those in Thailand, are embracing advanced technologies to enhance clinical decision-making and improve patient care efficiency, particularly in the face of challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Solution to pain points
One noteworthy solution making strides is the Chemistry and Immunoassay (CI) analyser, a system designed to help medical practitioners provide accurate treatments to patients. These analyses play a crucial role in assessing the risk of diseases like diabetes and hyperlipidemia.
Siemens Healthineers, a leading healthcare solutions provider, introduced the CI analyser in January this year. This innovative solution incorporates automation, integration and artificial intelligence, enabling practitioners to conduct quality tests quickly, consistently and accurately.
With up to 10 components that can be combined into more than 300 customisable configurations, the Atellica CI Analyser boasts versatility. Its adaptability ensures that the solution meets changing testing needs and space requirements, addressing the evolving demands of the healthcare industry.
Commitment to global society
In an interview with The Nation, Yean San Lee, head of lab solutions at Siemens Healthineers, highlighted the company’s unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare globally.
“Our mission is to pioneer breakthroughs in healthcare for everyone and everywhere sustainably, not just in Thailand, but globally,” she said.
The Atellica Solution has been adopted in 89 countries, including Thailand. Several hospitals in the country, including Ramkhamhaeng Hospital, Queen Savang Vadhana Memorial Hospital, Vichaiyut Hospital and MedPark Hospital, have embraced this cutting-edge technology to enhance patient care and streamline healthcare processes.