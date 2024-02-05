Siemens Atellica CI Analyser transforms diagnosis, patient care in Thai hospitals

Solution to pain points

One noteworthy solution making strides is the Chemistry and Immunoassay (CI) analyser, a system designed to help medical practitioners provide accurate treatments to patients. These analyses play a crucial role in assessing the risk of diseases like diabetes and hyperlipidemia.

Siemens Healthineers, a leading healthcare solutions provider, introduced the CI analyser in January this year. This innovative solution incorporates automation, integration and artificial intelligence, enabling practitioners to conduct quality tests quickly, consistently and accurately.

With up to 10 components that can be combined into more than 300 customisable configurations, the Atellica CI Analyser boasts versatility. Its adaptability ensures that the solution meets changing testing needs and space requirements, addressing the evolving demands of the healthcare industry.