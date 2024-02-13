Thailand to promote AI literacy among citizens as it strives to become regional hub

Prasert said on Monday that to comply with the country’s national AI strategy and action plan for 2022-2027, the ministry is focusing on equipping the Thai workforce with high levels of proficiency in Artificial Intelligence technology (AI), calling them “AI Talent”.

He said the government would encourage local communities to utilise technology in their work and employ professionals to educate them on technological knowledge, together with setting up more technology centres in different areas. Hackathon events would also be organised to impart knowledge about AI to SMEs and the general public.

He added that government officials too would be upskilled and reskilled.