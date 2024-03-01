Tech leaders invited to invest in Thailand’s digital industry

The group, which was led by DES minister Prasert Chantararuangthong, attended a bilateral meeting with executives of Huawei Technologies to discuss investment opportunities in national government and communication networks, Thailand’s cloud first project, big data and its AI platform.

Representatives from Huawei, the world’s third-largest smartphone manufacturer from China, promised to continue supporting Thailand in its digital transformation process and the establishment of an e-government platform.

Prasert’s group then visited Oracle’s booth to witness the company’s advances in cloud technology. Here, the discussions focused on projects to improve Thailand’s digital economy as well as the establishment of sovereign cloud infrastructure. They also visited the booth of Microsoft, which presented the capabilities of generative AI technology, available on the company’s Azure Cloud platform.

Later in the day, Prasert attended a meeting with executives of Telenor Asia to discuss the use of 5G technology to promote Thai start-up companies and reduce digital disparity in the country.

Other technologies being showcased at the fair include Starlink’s satellite internet that can support education and public health systems in remote areas, and T3 Technology’s AI-powered cloud and IoT innovations for smart home and smart office applications.