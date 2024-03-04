How influencer marketing adapts to the impact of AI

How influencers keep up with the challenges

Amid these winds of change, Suvita’s been asked by many influencers who work with her company how they could adapt themselves when the generative AI influencers are more and more widespread.

Suvita’s response is emphatic: the genuine human has characteristics and a distinct personality that cannot be replicated. It is more natural and authentic, which is what sets it apart from artificial intelligence.

However, the day will come when AI develops itself to seem as natural as humans.

For now, Suvita suggests that influencers should move their fandom from online to offline channels, like meet and greets, seminars or media visits. Moving to an offline channel is something that AI couldn’t do.

Furthermore, she notes, we need to admit that we cannot rely solely on social media because the algorithm is uncontrollable. If we could have a strong own-media channel, for instance a website that allows us to connect with our fans, that would create credibility for certain influencers.

It can be seen that influencers are striving to build trust and reliability. On the other hand, brands adapt themselves to create more approachable content such as creators do. We might have heard of the trend, “Brand as a creator”.

Tellscore serves as a connection hub

Officially launched in 2018, Tellscore is an award-winning influencer marketing hiring automation platform in Asia Pacific, serving as the ultimate connection hub between brands, agencies, and influencer content creators.

Tellscore offers two distinct services to cater to diverse needs. It operates as a full-service influencer agency with comprehensive media-buy capabilities. It also provides a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, empowering brands and agencies who prefer a do-it-yourself approach.

In Thailand alone, Tellscore boasts a network of over 80,000 influencers, encompassing a wide spectrum of macro and micro influencers across 12 distinct tribes including health, travel, tech, and gadgets.

Today, influencer marketing remains a pivotal element of the digital landscape, leveraging the clout of social media personalities to amplify brand visibility and sales.