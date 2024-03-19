AI skills could boost Thailand workers’ salaries by more than 41%

“Generative AI offers an unprecedented opportunity to transform businesses in Thailand, and this research shows that AI skills are imperative for the future workforce. From financial services to construction and retail, industries are embracing AI at a rapid pace, and the Thai government is driving a national AI strategy, which is why an AI-skilled workforce is essential to unleashing a culture of innovation and driving productivity in Thailand,” said Vatsun Thirapatarapong, AWS Thailand Country Manager. “At AWS, we are helping organizations, such as technology consultancy and AWS Partner DailiTech in Thailand, to upskill their employees to be ready for a future powered by generative AI.”

“Upskilling our employees in AI and/or generative AI is crucial for our business to harness the transformative potential of these emerging technologies,” said Vit Niennattrakul, Managing Director of DailiTech. “At DailiTech, we have developed a structured methodology in applying generative AI, which can help to accelerate our customers' time to market."

Bridging Thailand’s AI skills gap is mission-critical

The research reveals a looming AI skills gap which must be bridged to ensure Thailand is well-positioned to unlock the full productivity benefits of AI. Hiring AI-skilled talent is a priority for over nine in ten (94%) Thailand employers, of which 64% can’t find the AI talent they need. The research also uncovers a training awareness gap, whereby 89% of employers indicated that they don’t know how to run an AI workforce training program. Meanwhile, 81% of workers said they aren’t sure about relevant career paths where AI skills are useful.

The research highlights the need for greater collaboration between governments, industries, and educators to help employers across Thailand implement AI training programs and guide workers in matching their AI skill sets to the right roles to harness their newly acquired AI capabilities.

“This report affirms the power of AI as a driver of business transformation. As businesses continue to harness the power of AI to revolutionize the workplace and as the technology becomes increasingly integrated into our everyday lives, governments have an opportunity to steer progress through smart, forward-looking policies that positively impact the role that AI will play in shaping our shared future,” said Jeff Paine, Managing Director, Asia Internet Coalition.

“In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, upskilling workers in AI, founded on ethical frameworks and principles, is not just a strategic choice, but a critical imperative for governments and organizations across Asia-Pacific,” said Dr Rupa Chanda, Director of Trade, Investment and Innovation Division, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP). “This report shows that the future of work demands a workforce equipped with AI proficiency to navigate emerging challenges and harness opportunities for sustainable and equitable economic growth and development as well as inclusive innovation.”

Accelerating digital skills training in Thailand

AWS has trained more than 50,000 people in Thailand on cloud skills since 2017. But with the rapid adoption of cloud-enabled technologies like AI, more needs to be done to upskill the workforce at scale so organizations can innovate and grow in an AI-dominated future.

In November 2023, Amazon launched the ‘AI Ready’ initiative that complements AWS’s commitment to provide free cloud computing skills training to 29 million individuals globally by 2025. Through ‘AI Ready,’ we now offer a suite of free AI and generative AI training courses, aligned to both technical and non-technical roles, so that anyone can build AI skills. This is in addition to the more than 100 courses and learning resources on AI, machine learning, and generative AI available through AWS Skills Builder and AWS Educate—our digital learning centers for beginners to advanced learners. AWS also announced new generative AI innovations at AWS re: Invent 2023, including Amazon Q—a new generative AI assistant designed for work that can be tailored to businesses.