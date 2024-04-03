‘AI will augment filmmaking, won’t take away jobs’, say industry experts

He adds that AI still needs a more human touch. He believes the day AI can be used with less human touch or require no human involvement, it will replace virtual production.

“We were afraid of new technology like digital cameras before we adopted to use the film cameras, which helped us save a lot of time and money and that money went back into the film industry. It turns out that we were afraid of the technology that made our lives better," he says.

Chan reveals that Hollywood has a powerful labour union, which forbids AI from stepping into the production house in order to protect jobs. Outside of Hollywood, there is still fierce opposition when it comes to AI, he says.

As a studio CEO, Proeis believes that new technology creates more opportunities. "It depends on what you are doing. Maybe we are all in trouble, but I like to be optimistic and think that AI and virtual production will give us superpower in creating things," says Proeis.

According to Lam, “When we wanted to create a scene that didn't exist back then, we had to film in front of a green screen and that was time-demanding for post-production to finish their jobs.”

With virtual production, it's a lot easier for the actors and actresses to act spontaneously with the environment instead of imagining what the setting looks like. The actors can see and feel the atmosphere from the LED screen. The background and lighting will be computed and generate 3D cinematic scenes according to our command.

"HKDI has developed virtual idols empowered by a tool called ‘Unreal’ to create virtual idols to interact in real-time with people. Soon, I believe we will see real actors interact with virtual humans generated by AI," says Lam.

Lam adds that AI technology has far exceeded our predictions. It can facilitate film producers and investors to pre-visualise some ideas. This technology will help save effort and time on research as long as we embrace AI and know how to give the right command to use it, he says.

Virtual production has been a trend for a few years, and has become one of the production choices, he says. He, however, believes virtual production won't totally replace traditional filming, only complement it.

Proeis, who co-founded Votion Studios, the most advanced XR studio in Hong Kong, says that virtual production has been adopted by big studios everywhere and that has left fewer jobs for post-production because, "in contrast to traditional filmmaking methods, once we shoot, we essentially have the outcome already".

"The traditional way of production consumed more time in pre-production to bring all the actors and production team to film in a foreign country for the actual filming. There are huge savings in time and budget when filming it with virtual production," says Proeis.