Digital ID expected to be the next leap for more convenient air travel

People from the aviation and travel industry were speaking at a conference hosted by online travel service provider, Trip.com Group, on Wednesday.
The digital ID innovation would allow people to store their personal data on the computer system to facilitate access to digital services, such as identity verification and electronic payment systems, the International Air Transport Association said.
Air travel passengers can present a digital ID from mobile applications developed by state agencies, Kat Morse, the association’s senior manager of innovation and partnership, said at the conference.
“A digital ID enables passengers to selectively share preference data to airport staff to obtain personalised offers and facilitate their journey,” she said, adding that many airports, such as Heathrow in London, Rome, and Narita in Tokyo, were working on the implementation of digital identity.
Morse cautioned that entering information on a computer system like name, date of birth, citizen ID number, username and password raised the risk of the information being used illegally by others.
She highlighted the necessity of collaboration among relevant agencies on data sharing and ensuring security to successfully implement digital identification, along with boosting the confidence of the people in the system.
Trip.com Group’s regional director, Henk van der Velde, said differences in government operability and airport procedures also posed challenges in implementing digital identification.
“Creating trust among users is important if providers want them to trust in their digital solutions,” he said, adding that a regulatory framework to supervise the use of digital solutions would also be necessary to ensure strong data protection.
To accelerate digital transformation in the aviation sector, experts advised digital service providers to ensure consumer protection, build trust, keep data updated and to not be afraid of innovation.
Gokhan Dolek, aviation development manager at Istanbul Airport in Turkey, expects digital solutions to replace the traditional ways of airport operations, and predicts digitalisation will change the aviation industry.
“If we do not adopt digital solutions, we cannot create difference [in our service],” he said.
According to Trip.com group’s statistics, travellers were satisfied with travel agencies’ booking and travel optimisation, as well as arrival at airports. They were, however, not satisfied with airport operations like baggage drop, security, airport transfer and immigration control.
Thailand’s leap towards digital ID
Thailand started allowing air travel passengers to use their digital ID for verification when boarding domestic flights last year, according to the government.
This move follows the rollout of the D.DOPA mobile application, known as ThaID, a Thai digital ID verification mobile application developed by the Department of Provincial Administration.
Apart from identity authentication, the application enables users to access government services like online tax payment, public health service and vehicle registration booking.
This is in line with Section 14 of the Digital Public Service Act, which focuses on encouraging the use of digital ID instead of physical documents.
Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) came into effect in 2022 to prevent the misuse of personal information. Under the PDPA, websites of governments and businesses worldwide are required to seek permission before collecting, using or revealing the personal data of anyone in Thailand.
The Digital Economy and Society Ministry is in the first phase of promoting digital ID among citizens and business entities in a bid to drive Thailand towards the digital era.
To achieve the goal, the ministry has implemented strategies that include encouraging people to access government and private services online, reducing complexities when applying for digital ID and implementing standards on data exchange between government and private agencies.