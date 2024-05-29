Digital ID expected to be the next leap for more convenient air travel





Gokhan Dolek, aviation development manager at Istanbul Airport in Turkey, expects digital solutions to replace the traditional ways of airport operations, and predicts digitalisation will change the aviation industry.

“If we do not adopt digital solutions, we cannot create difference [in our service],” he said.

According to Trip.com group’s statistics, travellers were satisfied with travel agencies’ booking and travel optimisation, as well as arrival at airports. They were, however, not satisfied with airport operations like baggage drop, security, airport transfer and immigration control.

Thailand’s leap towards digital ID

Thailand started allowing air travel passengers to use their digital ID for verification when boarding domestic flights last year, according to the government.

This move follows the rollout of the D.DOPA mobile application, known as ThaID, a Thai digital ID verification mobile application developed by the Department of Provincial Administration.

Apart from identity authentication, the application enables users to access government services like online tax payment, public health service and vehicle registration booking.

This is in line with Section 14 of the Digital Public Service Act, which focuses on encouraging the use of digital ID instead of physical documents.

Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) came into effect in 2022 to prevent the misuse of personal information. Under the PDPA, websites of governments and businesses worldwide are required to seek permission before collecting, using or revealing the personal data of anyone in Thailand.

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry is in the first phase of promoting digital ID among citizens and business entities in a bid to drive Thailand towards the digital era.

To achieve the goal, the ministry has implemented strategies that include encouraging people to access government and private services online, reducing complexities when applying for digital ID and implementing standards on data exchange between government and private agencies.

