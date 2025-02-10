Google, Perceptra offer AI-powered diabetic retinopathy screening

Google and Perceptra, a Google technology licensing partner, are joining forces to provide AI-powered diabetic-retinopathy (DR) screening to around 1 million people in underserved communities across Thailand over the next decade.

The initiative aims to tackle the growing global diabetes crisis, with 800 million adults currently living with the condition, including 6 million in Thailand. One in three people with diabetes is at risk of developing DR, a leading cause of preventable blindness. Early detection and timely treatment are crucial to preventing vision loss.

This partnership builds on nearly a decade of research by Google Research and its partners, including Aravind Eye Hospital in India (2017) and Rajavithi Hospital in Thailand (2018), exploring how artificial intelligence (AI) can help reduce preventable blindness caused by conditions like DR.

In Thailand, Google has worked closely with Dr Paisal Ruamviboonsuk, a senior ophthalmologist at Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok, under the Ministry of Public Health.

This collaboration includes several research studies within the National Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Programme, encompassing retrospective and prospective studies, implementation research, and programme effectiveness analysis.

