Google, Perceptra offer AI-powered diabetic retinopathy screening

Google and Perceptra, a Google technology licensing partner, are joining forces to provide AI-powered diabetic-retinopathy (DR) screening to around 1 million people in underserved communities across Thailand over the next decade.
The initiative aims to tackle the growing global diabetes crisis, with 800 million adults currently living with the condition, including 6 million in Thailand. One in three people with diabetes is at risk of developing DR, a leading cause of preventable blindness. Early detection and timely treatment are crucial to preventing vision loss.
This partnership builds on nearly a decade of research by Google Research and its partners, including Aravind Eye Hospital in India (2017) and Rajavithi Hospital in Thailand (2018), exploring how artificial intelligence (AI) can help reduce preventable blindness caused by conditions like DR.
In Thailand, Google has worked closely with Dr Paisal Ruamviboonsuk, a senior ophthalmologist at Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok, under the Ministry of Public Health.
This collaboration includes several research studies within the National Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Programme, encompassing retrospective and prospective studies, implementation research, and programme effectiveness analysis.
To date, the AI model has been used to screen over 600,000 patients in clinics worldwide.
“From initial research to the first patient screening in Thailand, we are committed to translating the potential of AI into meaningful change for people around the world,” said Katherine Chou, head of product and user experience at Google Research.
“This latest collaboration with our licensing partner, Perceptra, allows us to extend this commitment with our technology and a global network of innovators working together to eliminate preventable blindness from DR. These efforts can help ensure timely treatment for patients, including those in remote communities, and this latest technological advancement can help everyone see a brighter future.”
Expressing her enthusiasm for the development, Jacky Wang, country director of Google Thailand, believes that AI, in conjunction with strategic partnerships, will make a pivotal contribution to Thailand's public-health sector.
"This aligns with our long-standing commitment to ‘Leave No Thai Behind’. We hope this partnership will help millions of diabetic patients at greatest risk receive timely screening and treatment,” she said.
Supichaya Pusitsopit, chief executive of Perceptra, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership with Google to introduce AI-powered diabetic-retinopathy screening to people throughout Thailand.
She emphasised that Google's initiative aligns perfectly with Perceptra’s mission to enhance health-care services in the country, a development that has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of lives.
"Integrating Google’s technology with our solutions will empower hospitals to deliver advanced DR screening and more. This is a significant step in transforming health-care delivery, setting a new standard for preventative care, and demonstrates Thailand’s commitment to leveraging innovation to effectively address health challenges," she said.
Recognising AI's transformative potential in health care, especially in disease prevention, early detection, and diagnosis, she emphasised that Google is eager to expand its collaborations with key organisations in Thailand to harness AI's capabilities for enhanced health care and improved quality of life for all Thais.