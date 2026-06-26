South Korea Commits to Embedding Operational AI at the Heart of Thailand’s Tourism Industry

Seoul formalises a phased ‘Innovation Corridor’ with Bangkok, deploying five Korean startups to tackle the structural labour shortages and margin pressures threatening Thailand’s tourism recovery.

Thailand’s tourism industry is navigating an uneven recovery. After recording nearly 33 million international arrivals in 2025 — a 7.2 per cent decline on the previous year — the Tourism Authority of Thailand has set an ambitious target of more than 36 million visitors for 2026, underpinned by a strategic shift from volume to value.

Yet even as arrival numbers rebound, the sector faces a structural fault line that no marketing campaign can address: a deepening labour shortage, fragmented operational systems, and the chronic erosion of hotel profit margins.

That gap is precisely where South Korea has chosen to step in. At the KTSC Travel Tech Showcase 2026, held in Bangkok on Friday, the Korea Tourism Startup Center (KTSC) formally unveiled the ‘Korea-Thailand Innovation Corridor’ — a state-backed, multi-year initiative to deploy advanced Korean technology directly into Thailand’s hospitality and mobility sectors. The initiativ

e marks Seoul’s most concrete commitment yet to a bilateral technology partnership with Bangkok, positioning South Korea not merely as a source market for Thai tourism but as an active technological partner in the industry’s modernisation.

The urgency of that partnership is not hard to explain.

The World Travel and Tourism Council has warned that the global hospitality sector faces a shortfall of 8.6 million workers by 2035. In Thailand, the pressure is already acute: hotel operators are competing for a diminishing workforce whilst simultaneously absorbing higher energy and operational costs.