Thai hotels face liquidity crunch amid rising operating costs

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, President of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), revealed that a joint survey with the Bank of Thailand on hotel operator confidence in May 2026 found that over 50% of businesses are facing tighter liquidity.

However, they remain at a manageable level to continue operations despite overall costs rising since before the Middle East conflict, particularly for fuel, raw materials, and electricity.

Most hotels also anticipate a revenue decline in Q3/2026 compared to the same period last year, aligning with a drop in tourist numbers.

In May 2026, the average occupancy rate stood at 56%, down from the previous month, while the forecast for June 2026 is 50%.

This decline is attributed to the transition into the low season and the Middle East conflict, which has pressured tourists to reduce travel.

However, approximately 70% of businesses expect the number of foreign tourists in Q4/2026 to return to levels close to those seen before the conflict.