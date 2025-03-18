Thailand to import 80,000 tonnes of coffee in 2025

Due to a significant decline in coffee bean production, Thailand will need to import approximately 80,000 tonnes of coffee beans, instant coffee, and other coffee products this year, a senior government official stated on Tuesday.
Thantita Boonyamaneekul, Deputy Secretary-General of the Office of Agricultural Economics, revealed that in 2023, Thailand produced 15,651 tonnes of coffee beans, consisting of 10,682 tonnes of Arabica and 4,969 tonnes of Robusta.
This marks a 16,623-tonne decrease compared to the previous year’s production.
She said the production decreased although coffee plantations have been expanding. As of March 2024, Thai farmers had cultivated:
This represents an overall expansion of 216,517 rai compared to the previous year.
Thantita noted that Thailand consumes approximately 95,500 tonnes of coffee beans annually, necessitating the import of at least 80,000 tonnes this year to meet domestic demand.
She attributed the ongoing expansion of coffee plantations to rising coffee prices. As of March: