Thailand to import 80,000 tonnes of coffee in 2025

Due to a significant decline in coffee bean production, Thailand will need to import approximately 80,000 tonnes of coffee beans, instant coffee, and other coffee products this year, a senior government official stated on Tuesday.

Coffee Production Declines Despite Expanding Plantations

Thantita Boonyamaneekul, Deputy Secretary-General of the Office of Agricultural Economics, revealed that in 2023, Thailand produced 15,651 tonnes of coffee beans, consisting of 10,682 tonnes of Arabica and 4,969 tonnes of Robusta.

