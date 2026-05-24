Thai firms in France urge Anutin to fast-track EU free trade deal

The EU’s official trade page says the bloc is negotiating an agreement with Thailand to support new market access, increase trade and investment, and promote sustainable development.

Thai executives brief PM on European business challenges

The prime minister met executives from three Thai-linked companies investing or operating in France and Europe.

They were Erwan Vilfeu, president of Ambient Branded under Thai Union Europe; Ermis Panagiotopoulos, head of Sustainability Advocacy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Indorama Ventures; and Supasit Sukanin, chief executive officer of Mud and Hound.

The meeting was aimed at hearing first-hand views from Thai businesses on opportunities, challenges and policy support needed to expand in Europe, as well as ways to deepen economic cooperation between Thailand and France.

Push for Thai restaurant franchises in Europe

The second proposal focused on promoting Thai franchises and Thai-branded businesses in Europe, particularly in the restaurant sector, through support from the Export-Import Bank of Thailand.

The private sector said Thai food remains highly popular internationally, but many Thai restaurants in Europe are run by non-Thai operators who may lack proper knowledge of authentic Thai cooking.

As a result, they said, the identity and original flavours of Thai cuisine are sometimes distorted.

Business representatives proposed that the government introduce measures to help Thai nationals in France and other European countries open and operate authentic Thai restaurants. They said this would also increase imports of genuine Thai ingredients and help promote Thai culture more accurately.

EXIM Bank to be brought into talks

Anutin expressed strong interest in the proposals and said the government was ready to push them forward.

He said the next step would be to bring Thai private-sector operators with strong potential in restaurant franchising into discussions with EXIM Bank.

The talks would focus on designing concrete financial measures and policy support to help Thai businesses expand in Europe, particularly in the food and franchise sectors.