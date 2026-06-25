AI boom lifts Thailand exports up 10.6% in May

Thailand’s exports expanded by 10.6% year-on-year in May 2026, reaching a value of US$34,333.1 million (approximately 1.095 trillion baht), according to the Office of Trade Policy and Strategy (TPSO).
The performance marked the 23rd consecutive month of export growth, signalling continued resilience in Thailand’s external trade sector.
When excluding oil-related products, gold, and military goods, exports still grew by 8.6%, underscoring underlying demand strength.
Officials attributed the growth primarily to sustained global demand for high-tech products and increasing investment in artificial intelligence and data centre infrastructure worldwide.
Additional momentum came from front-loaded imports aimed at reducing risks linked to tight global supply chains and uncertainty surrounding US trade tariff measures.
Key industrial export categories performed strongly, including computers, radio transmitters, telecommunication equipment, components and electrical appliances.
Agricultural exports also continued to support overall growth, particularly seasonal products such as durian and rambutan.
High-potential agricultural goods, including green beans, coffee and cashew nuts, recorded notable expansion despite accounting for a smaller share of total export value.
Major export markets contributing to growth in May included the United States, Japan, ASEAN (five countries) and the European Union.
For the first five months of 2026, Thailand’s exports grew by 17%, or 16.7% when excluding oil, gold and strategic goods.
Total exports for the January–May period reached US$162,085.9 million, while imports surged 35.6% to US$187,295.2 million, resulting in a trade deficit of US$25,209.3 million.
In May alone, imports stood at US$40,044.5 million, up 35.1% year-on-year, producing a monthly trade deficit of US$5,711.4 million.
Looking ahead, Thailand’s export outlook for 2026 is expected to remain on a growth trajectory, supported by a gradual global economic recovery.
However, officials warned that geopolitical risks, including ongoing tensions in the Middle East and trade protection measures from the United States, continue to weigh on costs and consumer demand.
Despite these challenges, strong global demand for advanced technology products is expected to remain a key support factor.
The Ministry of Commerce said it is pursuing proactive measures to manage volatility and restructure exports toward higher-value products in order to sustain competitiveness for the remainder of the year.