How Thai retailers can penetrate Vietnam’s growing retail market

Vietnam’s retail sales are estimated to reach up to US$3.5 trillion by 2068.

Retailers should utilise online channels to target the young consumer group. By leveraging online platforms, Thai retailers can effectively reach and engage with the young consumer demographic in Vietnam. This strategy will enable them to capitalise on the significant growth potential of the Vietnamese market, the department said.

Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, the department director-general, revealed that they have looked into the potential for expanding the Thai retail market in Vietnam by using online platforms. Thailand’s Trade Ambassador in Ho Chi Minh City has been providing imputs on this matter.

Vietnam’s retail market is expected to reach $350 billion in 2025, which will account for 59% of total domestic product sales.

Retailers in Vietnam have adjusted their distribution networks domestically and improved them for exports. They have also invested in e-commerce to accommodate the expanding consumer group of young people, who account for over 50% of the population of nearly 100 million people.

Currently, retailers in Vietnam have transitioned from traditional to modern retail formats, particularly investing in networked stores and supermarkets. They are also collaborating to develop new retail formats, such as online platforms, to create favourable conditions for retailers and increase sales opportunities, the department chief said.