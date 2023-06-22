With slowdown approaching, Global X looks to advanced tech stocks

Maier made the comment during a media briefing on Wednesday in which he provided a forecast for the global economy in the second half of this year.

Inflation in the United States is cooling but not fast enough, while core inflation, excluding food and energy prices, remains above the trend forecast by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

The US labour market is constrained, with two jobs available for every unemployed person, allowing workers to demand higher pay, Maier said, adding that the Feds' potential to be hawkish on the interest rate trajectory in the coming quarters will continue to dominate sentiment in equity and fixed income markets.

He said the inverted yield curve indicates that the market expects an economic slowdown. Fluctuating job data and business sentiment, combined with a purchasing manager index that is still showing signs of weakness, add to the prevailing uncertainty.

"Given this uncertain landscape, investors should exercise caution and be highly selective when it comes to sector exposure," he advised.

Fortunately, economic growth can remain positive but moderate during late cycles. In this context, investors may want to consider defensive stocks, particularly large-cap quality stocks, which can provide downside protection.

Maier said the S&P 500's valuation is currently in line with its 10-year average, with a price-to-earnings ratio of around 22 times. This represents a 25% decrease from the peak seen in 2021.