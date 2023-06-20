BOI introduces EV Package to attract Chinese investment

The package highlights the advantages of infrastructure, nationwide industrial estates, and investments in logistics systems to enhance domestic and cross-border connectivity. It also emphasizes a comprehensive supply chain and a skilled workforce.

BOI’s secretary general Narit Therdsteerasukdi says that the BOI has prepared data on new investment opportunities in Thailand to present at the upcoming 16th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention (WCEC) which will be hosted in Thailand from June 24-26.

Industries in which Chinese investors show great interest include electric vehicles (EVs), electronics, and the digital sectors. To accommodate that interest, the government is providing privileges and support measures such as in sourcing quality raw materials and components within the country.

The BOI is also inviting Chinese companies to establish regional offices in Thailand, with promotional measures in terms of tax incentives and facilitation provided by the BOI and the Revenue Department.

According to investment promotion statistics from China, investment in the first quarter was 25 billion baht, representing an increase of 87% compared to the previous year. This investment consisted of 38 projects. In 2022, China had the highest investment value, amounting to 77.381 billion baht, accounting for 18% of total foreign investment.