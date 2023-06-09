Competition fierce as Thailand sets out to be EV hub

An impressive 397 manufacturers applied for investment promotion with the BOI in the first three months of 2023, a nine percent increase year on year, BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said.

The BOI estimates that EV investment throughout the year will reach 600 billion baht.

Narit said 86.8 billion baht of investment went into the manufacturing of battery EVs, hybrid EVs, and plugin hybrid EVs, while the rest went to the manufacturing of batteries, parts, and installation of charging stations.

He said battery EVs generated the biggest investments from 14 manufacturers, with a combined capacity of 270,000 vehicles. Eleven of these manufacturers have already started producing and selling vehicles in Thailand, among them MG, Great Wall Motor, BYD, NETA and Foxconn, he added.