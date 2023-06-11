Thailand EV hub ambition recharged by soaring investment: BOI

The BOI informed caretaker PM Prayut Chan-o-cha recently that total investment value surged to 185.7 billion baht from January to March, up 77% from the same period last year.

The BOI was briefing Prayut on new incentives and tax measures to lure investment in EV, upstream electronics, the digital and creative, and BCG (bio-circular-green) businesses, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Sunday.

To support the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the supply chain for these three industries, the BOI has implemented six measures: