BOI reassures foreign investors that investment policy remains unchanged

"We have assigned the BOI to expedite engagement with investors and ensure their confidence during this period of waiting for the new government. Thailand is still well-prepared to accommodate investments from around the world," Supattanapong stated, adding that

investment promotion policies of various political parties in the past did not significantly differ in their key objectives, such as promoting new industries, smart electronics, addressing climate change, clean energy, and engaging in trade cooperation through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

Interest from Korean and Chinese investors

Feedback on the recent investment promotion roadshow in South Korea shows that South Korean investors are interested in Thailand's target industries, including electric vehicles (EVs) and electronics.

Regarding the various measures to support investments from foreign countries, the BOI has been tasked with examining the alignment of investment promotion strategies with investor demands before presenting them to the incoming government. The objective is to ensure a smooth continuation of Thailand's investment policies.

Additionally, it was recently announced that investors from China are preparing to submit additional requests for investment promotion in the EV and bioplastics industries. The BOI has been assigned to evaluate the final benefits of these requests.

Supattanapong also acknowledged the need to sustain economic expansion during the transition to a new government. The economic indicators have gradually improved, including consumer confidence, while inflation has decreased. For instance, electricity tariffs were reduced in May, providing some cost of living relief to the public.